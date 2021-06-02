Marin enters the yellow tier

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco is in Marin where the county has officially entered the yellow COVID-19 tier.

This allows more flexibility on what businesses can open and how many people they can serve at a time.

Marin is averaging 1.3 cases per 100,000 people per day, falling under California’s two cases per 100,000 people threshold for the yellow tier. That threshold had to be met for two weeks before the county could officially enter the tier.

Loosened restrictions include:

Indoor dining – 50% capacity

Retail stores – Full capacity

Places of worship – 50% capacity

Movie theaters – 50% capacity

Indoor gyms – 50% capacity

Wineries, breweries and distilleries – 50% capacity indoors

Bars can now operate indoors with modifications

Offices can open indoors with modifications

California is expected to drop all restrictions by June 15 due to increasing vaccination rates and lower COVID-19 cases.