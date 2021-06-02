Marin enters the yellow tier

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco is in Marin where the county has officially entered the yellow COVID-19 tier.
This allows more flexibility on what businesses can open and how many people they can serve at a time.
Marin is averaging 1.3 cases per 100,000 people per day, falling under California’s two cases per 100,000 people threshold for the yellow tier. That threshold had to be met for two weeks before the county could officially enter the tier.
Loosened restrictions include:
- Indoor dining – 50% capacity
- Retail stores – Full capacity
- Places of worship – 50% capacity
- Movie theaters – 50% capacity
- Indoor gyms – 50% capacity
- Wineries, breweries and distilleries – 50% capacity indoors
- Bars can now operate indoors with modifications
- Offices can open indoors with modifications
California is expected to drop all restrictions by June 15 due to increasing vaccination rates and lower COVID-19 cases.