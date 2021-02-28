Marin officials investigate ‘suspicious’ death at China Camp State Park

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: A closed sign is posted in front of a parking lot at China Camp State Park on March 25, 2020 in San Rafael, California. After people who were under order to shelter in place due to COVID-19 packed parks and beaches over the weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all parking lots at State parks and beaches to be closed in an effort to discourage people from visiting. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” death at China Camp State Park in San Rafael, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 1600 block of N. San Pedro Road for a report of a possible dead body.

When they arrived, deputies located the body of a man about 30 feet off the roadway.

Officials say they are treating the death as suspicious and are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

No additional information is being released at this time as the investigation continues.