Marin, Sonoma counties to ease some shelter-in-place restrictions

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – While some Bay Area counties announced earlier this week they would be extending stay-at-home orders through May 31, others are easing up restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Sonoma County, residents can return to county parks starting Wednesday, April 29. The park must be within walking or biking distance from the resident’s home, however.

That means no cars will be allowed in the parking lots and revisions to park closures do not include coastal beaches or parks.

Residents will be allowed to walk or bike to parks from their homes but driving to the park remains prohibited.

Also in Sonoma County, the new order will allow nurseries, florists, and real estate to reopen as long as social distancing protocols are in place, face masks are still required.

Meanwhile in Marin County, Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s Public Health Officer, said some modifications will be made to the final plan, will be released on Wednesday at noon.

Dr. Willis did not offer specific details but said some restrictions in the county’s shelter-in-place order would be “relaxed in some areas.”

