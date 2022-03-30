MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – A group of Marin students marched through San Rafael, following in the footsteps of activist Cesar Chavez on Wednesday.

The students from Tamalpais High School decided to honor the late labor activists Cesar Chavez.

About 100 students marched from San Anselmo along the street to downtown San Rafael.

This is the same route that Cesar Chavez walked back in 1970 during a labor dispute.

The students have been studying Cesar Chavez, his support of agricultural workers, and they decided to get out of the classroom and actually go down here and show their support.

“We’re celebrating what he did and acknowledging the fight for workers’ rights still exists,” teacher Mike Levinson said.

“So we’re taking initiative, we’re taking more of an opportunity that we’re able to access and because all these like farmlands and farmers went on strike around here, so I think it’s really important that we take part in this,” Talia Lazerwitz said.

All of the students are enrolled in the social and environmental justice Action Program at Tamalpais High School.