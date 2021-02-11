Marin to begin vaccinations for people 65 and older

MARIN (KRON) – Marin County announced that health care providers can begin immunizations on residents ages 65 and older starting February 15.

You can register to see if you are eligible here.

Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said as a result of the combined effort, enough progress has been made with the older group, which accounts for about 25,000 residents, to warrant the opening of the next age-group tier.

“We’ve vaccinated 60 percent of our residents age 75 and older,” Willis said. “We’re ready to join other Bay Area counties that have expanded to the next highest-risk group, or residents over age 65.”

Marin County Public Health and health care providers began an immunization program for those 75 and older on January 21, an age group that accounted for three quarters of Marin’s COVID-19 deaths.

92 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in Marin County are among residents age 65 and older, so officials are hopeful that the successful vaccination of the age group will dramatically help the situation.

As more groups gain eligibility, vaccinations will continue for all previous groups which currently includes Phase 1A-eligible health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities and those 75 and older.

While people 65 and older can now sign up to be eligible for the vaccine, supply may hinder those who can actually get it.

“While doses are in short supply at the moment, rest assured everyone will have an opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Karin Shavelson, Chief Medical Officer of MarinHealth Medical Center. “For now, we’re prioritizing those at highest risk for severe disease and death and look forward to opening up more appointments in our community in the weeks ahead.”

Appointments options for vaccination sites can be found online.