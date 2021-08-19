Marin to host mass vaccination event for immunocompromised

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County Public Health will be hosting a one-day mass vaccination event to get the third COVID-19 shot into immunocompromised people.

The event will take place this Saturday, August 21 at the Marin Center at 20 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael.

Third doses are available for moderately to severely immunocompromised people who have completed a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series more than 28 days ago and have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment,

Received an organ or stem cell transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system,

HIV infection, or

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs

Appointments are encouraged, and people should bring an ID, their COVID-19 vaccination card, health insurance or medical coverage card, if they have one, and be prepared to attest that they are eligible for the third dose.

Documentation from a healthcare provider is not required. The additional dose will be matched to the initial vaccination type. At this time, FDA authorization does not extend to those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“A third dose helps boost the protection for people with severely weakened immune systems,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “It’s also important to remember that those of us who are fully vaccinated and have normal immune response are well protected, and don’t need an additional dose yet.”

The CDC estimates that about 2.7% of the population of the United States is immunocompromised.

In Marin, approximately 10,000 residents meet that criteria.

Immunocompromised people are more likely to be susceptible to COVID-19 even after vaccination compared to otherwise healthy individuals.

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. Third doses for the general public is still under review by the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Depending on the FDA’s decision, third doses could be available for a wider range of people beginning in mid-September.

If a Marin County resident is eligible but cannot attend the September 21 mass vaccination event, they are encouraged to seek a vaccine from their medical provider or find a vaccine provider near them. Currently, Marin-based vaccine providers offering third doses include:

In addition, Marin County Public Health is offering third doses at its mobile vaccination clinics, as supply allows. Advance appointments are required. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and to find a Marin County Public Health vaccine clinic near you, visit GetVaccinatedMarin.org.