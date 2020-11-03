Marin Transit offers free ride to the polls

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin Transit is helping voters get to the polls.
All Marin Transit fixed routes will be fare free on Election Day, according to the Marin County Transit District.
The following polling places are available on the routes:
- Albert J. Boro Community Center
- Belvedere Community Center
- Embassy Suites Hotel
- First Presbyterian Church of San Anselmo
- Hamilton Community Center
- Marguerita C. Johnson Senior Center
- Marinwood Community Center
- Mill Valley Community Center
- Novato City Hall
- Novato School District Offices
- San Geronimo Valley Community Center
- Sausalito City Hall
- St Sebastian’s Church
- Tiburon Town Hall
- Whistlestop, now known as Vivalon
- American Legion Hall
- Bolinas Community Center
- Fairfax Women’s Club
- First Presbyterian Church of San Rafael
- Homestead Valley Community Ctr
- Marin County Office of Education
- Masonic Lodge
- Nativity Of Christ Greek Orthodox Church
- Novato Library
- Redwoods Presbyterian Church
- San Rafael Community Center
- St Luke Presbyterian Church
- Tam Valley Community Center
- West Marin Health & Human Services Center
Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. Anyone who is already in line by 8 p.m. can still wait as long as necessary to vote.
