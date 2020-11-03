Marin Transit offers free ride to the polls

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin Transit is helping voters get to the polls.

All Marin Transit fixed routes will be fare free on Election Day, according to the Marin County Transit District.

The following polling places are available on the routes:

Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. Anyone who is already in line by 8 p.m. can still wait as long as necessary to vote.

