MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin Water is considering a 20 percent rate increase for water service. If the new water rate is approved, it could affect 200,000 customers.

The increase could start showing up on people’s bills July 1 and get higher every year until 2026.

This would mean for single family homes, if your bimonthly bill is currently $138, by July 1, it would go up to $170. And by 2026 you’d be paying $218 bimonthly.

The district said the last rate update was in 2019. Since then, it’s experienced a reduced demand for water along with record inflation.

This new plan will allow for updates to aging infrastructure, attempt to reduce wildfire risk and enhance forest health. It will also strengthen water supply resiliency replenishing reserves for future emergencies and keep up with inflation for its rising operating costs and capital expenses.

The board is set to vote on this Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. during an open board meeting which the public can attend through Zoom or in person. The District’s website says protests must be in writing and submitted by mail or in person by the close of Tuesday.