MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin Water Board of Directors established new guidelines that aim to discourage the new installation of decorative lawns in commercial areas.

On Tuesday, the Board adopted an ordinance that will prohibit the use of District water for irrigating any new ornament lawn in commercial and municipal landscapes.

The ordinance will take effect on April 15 and applies to new and rehabilitated landscapes that require plan review by the District.

Projects required to undergo landscape plan review include new construction projects with landscape areas of 500 square feet or more and rehabilitated landscape projects of 1,000 square feet or more.

“The board’s decision is intended to discourage new installations of purely decorative grass around business complexes and in street medians by restricting use of the District’s potable and recycled water supplies for grass care and maintenance,” Marin Water said in a press release.

Previously, the District had identified non-functional turf as a key area of opportunity where greater water savings can be achieved to preserve the District’s supplies for other beneficial uses.

Tuesday’s decision applies only to new and rehabilitated commercial and municipal areas, and not to residential properties or recreational areas.