Marin Water to vote on adding more restrictions during drought

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County will decide Tuesday evening whether to enact further water use restrictions as reservoirs reach historic lows.

The Marin Water Board of Directors are meeting at 7:30 p.m. to make a final decision.

The county is already under some mandatory restrictions, in efforts to reduce overall district water usage by 40 percent.

Here’s what is currently in place:

Do not wash vehicles at home. If you need to wash it, use a carwash that recycles water.

No powerwashing homes or businesses.

Do not wash driveways or sidewalks.

Do not water outdoors between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Do not waste water. Flooding gutters is prohibited.

Leaks must be fixed within 48 hours of being discovered.

Garden hoses must have a shutoff nozzle.

Beginning May 20, golf course irrigation is restricted to greens and tees.

No watering grass on public medians.

No using potable water for dust control, sewer flushing or street cleaning.

No refilling or topping off decorative fountains.

Their May 4 meeting will focus on implementing mandatory irrigation restrictions, as well as requiring pool covers.

The public is allowed to voice their opinion on the possible restrictions by attending via Zoom or by phone. Comments can also be emailed to BoardComment@MarinWater.org. For meeting details, or to view the agenda packet, click here.