Marine patrols on Delta for Fourth of July weekend

DISCOVERY BAY (KRON) — Summer is officially here which means more boats along the Delta and more people out swimming, which unfortunately also means more potential for accidents.

It’s a busy holiday weekend along the delta and the Contra Costa County Marine Patrol educating boaters in Discovery Bay on the Fourth of July.

The latest statistics from the state show 59 boating accidents in the delta in 2016, two of those resulting in fatalities with nearly one quarter of all accidents happening during a holiday weekend like the Fourth of July when both experienced and inexperienced boaters are on the water.

“Usually before we get out of the marina, we’ve stopped several boats,” said Contra Costa Marine Patrol Deputy Doug Powell.

The delta sees more accidents than any other area in Northern California.

Deputy Powell hopes to reduce that number by stopping boats and alerting drivers about the rules of the water.

“Our first round out, we stopped a couple boats and they both were in violation of simply rules and if they had been educated they probably would not have violated the law,” he said.

