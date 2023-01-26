MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The nurses at MarinHealth Medical Center have been asking for better contracts since June 2022. They’ve been bargaining for seven months now and still haven’t reached an agreement with the hospital.

Thursday, nurses are hitting the picket line right outside where they work as part of National Day of Action for safe staffing.

Nurses are asking for the hospital to invest in their workers and address the recruitments and retention problem with staffing.

This is an issue happening across hospitals in the Bay Area and MarinHealth is no exception.

The nurses are demanding an increase in the number of bedside nurses and want to make sure they get their meal and lunch breaks. They’d also like to see competitive wages that could help recruit and retain employees, proper PPE and a voice during an infectious disease outbreak and pandemic.

Covid put a strain on nurses to say the least, but it did show nurses what sort of protections need to be in place to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

The nurse will be wearing red outside of the hospital picketing from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

KRON4 will reach out to MarinHealth to check on the status of coming to an agreement.