Mario Gonzalez’s family files lawsuit against Alameda authorities

In this image taken from Alameda Police Department body camera video, Alameda Police Department officers attempt to take 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez into custody, April 19, 2021, in Alameda, Calif. The video goes on to show officers pinning Gonzalez to the ground during the arrest that ended in his death. (Alameda Police Department via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A civil rights lawsuit against three Alameda police officers involved in the death of Mario Gonzalez back in April was filed by his family Friday, according to a press release.

The lawsuit was also filed against then-Interim Police Chief Randy Fenn and the City of Alameda.

Gonzalez’s legal team, Haddad & Sherwin LLP, says Gonzalez never attacked nor threatened any officer or resisted arrest.

The Alameda County Sheriff-Coroner deemed that Gonzalez’s death was a homicide.

An autopsy report shows the 26-year-old died from “toxic effects” of meth with the “physiologic stress of the [police] altercation and restraint,” according to a press release by the Alameda Police Chief.

Gonzalez, who appeared under the influence, was a suspect of possible theft when officers attempted to arrest, police said.

Authorities said Gonzalez’s condition of morbid obesity and alcoholism contributed to his death.

Body camera video shows the Bay Area man died in April after three officers and a parking enforcement employee pinned him face down to the ground for over five minutes.