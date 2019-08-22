Mario Woods’ mom has message for Kaepernick after he revealed her son inspired his activism

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Colin Kaepernick is opening up about what compelled him to take action against police brutality and racism in America.

In a new interview with Paper Magazine, the former 49ers quarterback revealed it was a deadly police shooting that happened right here in San Francisco.

26-year-old Mario Woods died back in December 2015 when five police officers shot him.

Kaepernick says that incident got him kneeling during the national anthem and researching social injustice every chance he got.

Mario Woods’ mother says she’s overwhelmed that her son’s story hasn’t been forgotten.

She wants to thank Kaepernick for his actions.

“I hope he can see what Colin did for him. Oh, I think that would totally blow his mind. Someone cared enough to mention you Mario, and it was Colin Kaepernick. Someone cared enough to fight and lose money and endorsements. You were worth that kid… you were worth that,” his mother said.

Mario Woods’ mother settled with the city of San Francisco for $400,000 earlier this year.

