(BCN) — Beginning Jan. 2, 2024, the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park will be open at a different time for visitors, its officials said Thursday.

According to the park’s officials, Hyde Street Pier will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to ongoing vessel maintenance and extreme tide events.

Its visitor center at the west end of Fisherman’s Wharf at 499 Jefferson Street will also be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Meanwhile, the Maritime Museum’s operating hours will still be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.

The maritime park, which offers visitors an experience of Pacific Coast maritime history, uses a fleet of National Historic Landmark vessels, over 100 historic small craft, a six million item museum collection, a visitor center, and a public research center to preserve and chronicle the lives of people who made their living on America’s maritime frontier.

Those interested can visit at nps.gov/safr.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.