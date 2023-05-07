(KRON) — You probably didn’t know this. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg competes locally in jiu-jitsu, a form of martial arts from Japan.

Zuckerberg won multiple medals at a jiu-jitsu tournament in the Bay Area, the Facebook CEO posted Saturday on social media. He included silver and gold medal emojis in the post’s caption.

The tournament, which was Zuckerberg’s first, took place at Woodside High School in Woodside, just north of Silicon Valley. Zuckerberg competed for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team — a gym with Bay Area locations in San Jose and Pleasanton.

Zuckerberg’s medal-winning performance caught the eye of a number of star UFC fighters. Current champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski congratulated Zuckerberg in the comments section of the tech tycoon’s Instagram.

“When the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world gives you shorts, you wear them!” Zuckerberg replied to Volkanovski’s comment on Instagram.

Zuckerberg says his interest in the sport grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictures of him in competition can be seen on his Facebook and Instagram pages.