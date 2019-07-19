Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Sleep Box’ raises more than $100K on Kickstarter

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Remember when we told you about Mark Zuckerberg’s “sleep box” invention?

Zuckerberg’s “Zucklight” was made for his wife to put on the table by their bed – a soft light that would turn on between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m. when it was time to get their kids up.

He said he had friends who wanted one too, so in April, he posted his creation on his other creation – Facebook of course!

He said, “In case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people,” when sharing the idea on social.

Well, Greg Hovannisyan did just that.

He and a team of engineers and builders developed a prototype for Zuckerberg’s sleep box and launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to start making them.

In a little more than a month and with just 27 days left, he’s already raised more than $100,000.

His goal was just $5,000.

The Zucklight has a few more bells and whistles than Zuckerberg’s invention, with three versions ranging in price from $60 to $100, unless you get in on early-bird prices considering they haven’t even been built yet!

There’s no word on when you’ll be able to buy your own Zucklight.