Market Street to go car-free starting this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you drive down San Francisco’s Market Street regularly, get ready to make a change in your route this week.

Starting Wednesday, cars will no longer be able to travel on a portion of Market Street.

Cars will be banned westbound from Steuart Street to Van Ness and eastbound from 10th Street to Main Street.

Photo: San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

It’s all a part of the city’s efforts to make it safe for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Cars will still be able to cross Market Street.

Signs will be posted to warn drivers about the changes.

