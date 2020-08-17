Marsh Fire burns 850+ acres in Alameda County

SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters continue to battle the Marsh Fire near Sunol Monday.

The fire, which consists of three grass fires, broke out Sunday in the area of Calaveras Road and Welch Creek Road.

The fire has burned more than 850 acres so far and is 0% contained.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for those who live on Welch Creek Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

