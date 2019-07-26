Live Now
Marshview Fire in Solano County 90% contained

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A wildfire in Solano County is now 90% contained.

The Marshview Fire burned 183 acres in the area of Marshview Road and Interstate 680.

