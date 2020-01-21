Martin Luther King Jr.’s message lives on with riders aboard Caltrain’s ‘Celebration Train’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — By the time the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Train arrived in San Francisco, there would be standing room only.

Many are regular riders, while others rode for the first time.

“It means a lot,” said one rider on the train. “I’m from Memphis, Tennessee, so my grandfather marched with Martin Luther King the day he got shot. So I never did this before.”

The 54 mile ride up the Peninsula pays tribute to the 1965 march Dr. King led from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama amid discrimnation and other civil rights abuses.

The free ride was sponsored by the Norcal Martin Luther King Jr. Community Foundation.

“Some people may have remembered it as the Freedom Train — that’s fine. But[it is] known as the Celebration Train now, because we really are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King,” said Tasha Bartholomew with Caltrain.

In conversations along the way, people spoke about the persistent economic and social inequality in America today while also saying that King’s message lives on.

“MLK talked about this like you have a dream that one day that black and white could come together and hold hands. It’s just sad to see where we’re going, and looking for better right now,” another rider said.

Another rider acknowledged the progress, but also the steps taken back.

“Sometimes it feels like we’re taking steps forward and other times, steps back. It’s hard to say, but I’d like to think we’re gradually making more and more progress,” a rider said.

On board the train, riders were aware of King’s message.

“Dr. King is a good example of how to live your life in service and to be there for the people that you love,” another rider said.

Making the miles zip by was the sweet and inspirational sound of the new life fellowship praise team.

