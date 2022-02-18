Martinez City Council stops food trucks at brewery

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay brewery, with support from neighboring businesses, is in a food truck fight with their city.

Martinez council members this week voted to ban food trucks at Five Suns Brewery.

The new location in Downtown Martinez is just about a month old but something’s missing – There are no more food trucks.

“We’re not really sure where the hatred for these trucks is coming from,” Sean Macias said.

Sean Macias is a Martinez native and co-owner of the brewery. He says having the food trucks helps bring in a unique flavor to Martinez and it also helps attract more people to downtown.

“We don’t want anyone to have less business we want everyone to thrive together,” Macias said.

The ban is technically enforcing a city ordinance that’s already in place which prohibits food trucks in downtown Martinez but with help from some neighboring businesses, Five Suns is petitioning the city to update existing regulations.

More than 2,000 signatures have been collected so far.

Others tell us they do not oppose food trucks but they would prefer the food to come from local eateries.

The next hope for the brewery’s owners is a workshop with the city to help bring the food trucks back.

“This is something that is not good for Martinez. It’s a bad image,” Macias said.