(KRON) — A Martinez man has been charged for allegedly bringing a gun to an elementary school parking lot, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday.

Michael Joseph Childressfrey, 23, was arrested after Martinez police were called to John Swett Elementary School, located at 4955 Alhambra Valley Road on April 26. They were called at about 1 p.m. after a caller said a man who “was not a welcomed presence” was in the parking lot.

Childressfrey was in a parked car when he was approached by officers. Police were told he frequently carries a gun, and Childressfrey confirmed he was armed, the DA’s office said.

Childressfrey was arrested for gun possession in a school zone and carrying a loaded concealed firearm. Police later recovered two more guns at his home.

“This incident is understandably distressing,” DA Diana Becton said. “My office worked in conjunction with the Martinez Police Department to ensure a swift filing determination. After receiving a request for prosecution from Martinez Police on Friday, the DA’s Office reviewed the case and filed the necessary documents with the court to initiate prosecution on Monday.”

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Childressfrey immediately posted bail. The DA’s office said school parents expressed concern that Childressfrey bailed himself out so quickly.