(KRON) — Officials say the cleanup after a mercury spill in Martinez is nearly complete as of Monday morning, according to Contra Costa Health. A few “isolated locations” have not yet been cleared, CCH says.

The cleanup was initiated after a garbage truck picked up contaminated trash from the Martinez Amtrak station and inadvertently spread the materials throughout the area. Officials said a “substantial amount” of mercury was found in the parking lot of the Amtrak station, where it was “illegally dumped” into a trash can.

Deputy director of CCH Matt Kaufman said the agency was informed of the spill by local fire officials on May 8. CCH was able to confirm the mercury was in the area nearly three hours later.

“While the immediate health risk has greatly diminished, CCH will maintain its May 9 health advisory until cleanup is complete.” — Contra Costa Health

Teams will be cleaning up a section of Joe DiMaggio Drive that leads to the Waterfront Park Softball Field in the Martinez Marina. The public is asked to avoid walking in or near the cordoned off area until the cleanup has finished.

Law enforcement is currently investigating where the mercury came from. Those with information about the spill are asked to contact the Martinez Police Department at 925-372-3440.