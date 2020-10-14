Martinez mom creates device to safely distribute Halloween candy

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on just about every fun activity you can think of this year.

However, KRON4 spoke to a parent who is determined not to let the pandemic disrupt the Halloween holiday for kids in her neighborhood.

Children participating in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating is considered a high-risk activity by Contra Costa County Health Officials due to COVID-19.

Some parents, like Danielle Miller of Martinez, refuse to let the pandemic take the joy out of the holiday.

“This is the PVC pipe that I can send candy down and at the other end kids have their candy bags open and it will drop in their candy bags,” Miller said.

Following the health guidelines, she is creating what she believes is a safe way to distribute candy.

“We are using a large PVC pipe and we’re going to chute the candy down. We’re going to wear gloves to make sure we are not spreading any germs. When the kids come they’re going to actually be standing 6-feet away from each other on the glow necklaces that we’ll have on the ground. When it is their turn in line we’re going to chute some candy on their Halloween bags,” Miller said.

The idea is similar to a 6-feet-long socially distanced candy delivery system.

In fact, she says she and her neighbors are getting together and coming up with creative hands-free Halloween experiences for trick-or-treaters.

They are also creating a map of homes that are following health guidelines and taking precautions to keep children safe.

“15 or 20 different neighbors and that’s enough for the little kids,” Miller said.

Celebrating Halloween is a tradition in her family that goes back to when she was a little girl and she says keeping the tradition going for her daughters is an important sign that things getting back to normal.

“Honestly, I was tired of hearing myself tell my four-year-old sorry we can’t do that because of the virus. Sorry, we can’t go to a birthday party. Sorry, we can’t go to the fireworks. Sorry, we can’t go to the parade. I didn’t want to say again,” Miller said.

