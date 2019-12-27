Martinez News-Gazette printing final edition Dec. 29

MARTINEZ (KRON) — The end of a decade is approaching and so is the end of a local news publication.
The Martinez News-Gazette is closing its doors after 161 years of of sharing news and information to the Bay Area and beyond.
The Gazette began printing in September 1858, making it the oldest continuous publication in Contra Costa County.
The final edition is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 29.
