Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Martinez News-Gazette printing final edition Dec. 29

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINEZ (KRON) — The end of a decade is approaching and so is the end of a local news publication.

The Martinez News-Gazette is closing its doors after 161 years of of sharing news and information to the Bay Area and beyond.

The Gazette began printing in September 1858, making it the oldest continuous publication in Contra Costa County.

The final edition is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 29.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News