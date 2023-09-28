(KRON) – The Martinez Police Department was alerted to perform a welfare check on a pedestrian walking down the street exhibiting “strange” behavior in the area of Alhambra Avenue and J Street.

According to Martinez police, officers located an adult male subject walking in the area and attempted to contact him. The subject fled into the Alhambra High School lower-level parking lot. The subject briefly entered the high school building before police contact, Martinez officers said.

Alhambra High School was shortly placed on a lockdown protocol until the issue was resolved.

According to police, there were no students or staff were harmed in the incident.

The subject was identified as a 31-year-old man from Richmond, CA. Officers ascertained that the subject was experiencing a mental health crisis and was transported to Contra Costa County Regional Medical Center for a 72-hour mental health evaluation.