(KRON) – The Martinez Refinery Company announced Friday that flaring is occurring at the refinery. According to the company, the flaring “may be visible and audible offsite due to an operational incident.”

A strong odor has also been reported on top of the flaring. The company wrote, “We are aware of odor complaints and are conducting community monitoring to investigate the source.”

We apologize for any inconvenience to our neighbors. Flares are an essential part of a refinery’s integrated, engineered safety systems designed to safely manage excess combustible gases by burning them off efficiently and effectively Martinez Refinery Company

The company says all appropriate agencies have been notified of the flaring and working to address these issues.