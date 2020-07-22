Martinez salon owner alters business to comply with updated health order

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – New state guidance now clarifies the outdoor services that are allowed under the updated COVID-19 health order.

At Citrus Beauty Salon in Downtown Martinez, the owner Candice Gliatto is converting this outdoor patio to meet the requirements of California’s modified health order so she can get back to servicing her clients.

“So they will come in. There is going to be four stations. There’s going to be two on this wall. They are going to be nice and far apart so people can feel comfortable. Then I am going to put the other two on this wall here. We are going to suspend shade from the building so that it is nice looking. Not like you’re under a pop-up tent. We want it to feel like a luxury experience right? We’ll have music going,” Gliatto said.

This is the second time she has modified her business to fit an update in the state’s COVID-19 health order, and it is starting to add up.

“The investment on the inside of the salon, thousands of dollars in electrical set-ups so that we could run multiple blow dryers at the same time. We don’t have that out here. We won’t be able to provide blow dry services. It’s haircuts only. We can’t do anything that requires us to use our shampoo bowls,” Gliatto said.

In fact, the new state guideline prohibits any service that requires a hygienic environment, tattooing, electrolysis and piercing are not allowed.

However, if your business involves skin care, nails or massage the order does allow those in an outdoor setting.

“And then this time, different from last time we are able to be open for our retail store in the front. Also our take home color solutions. You come in. We access your hair. We give you a kit that is made with professional hair color supplies, along with instructions that the client can take home and do their own color at home,” Gliatto said.

She anticipates the patio conversion being complete and opening for business for anyone needing a haircut by the middle of next week.

