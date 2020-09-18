Mask Mobile hit the streets in Daly City to pass out face masks in vulnerable communities

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – On Thursday, San Mateo officials unveiled the vehicle that they’ll be using to drive into vulnerable communities in order to give away face masks.

The ‘Mask Mobile’ is believed to be the first of it’s kind both in the state and the nation.

The colorful minivan rolling down foggy Mission Street at the top of the hill Daly City is San Mateo County’s new weapon in the war against COVID-19.

Covered with slogans like ‘Mask Up SMC,’ the Mask Mobile was put into service this week, driven by county workers who are handing out kits of free reusable face coverings and hand sanitizer to vulnerable communities.

“Yesterday we were in half Moon Bay with the farm workers. We have been told multiple times about it there’s been an increase in masks and sometimes they have to pick between either bills or buy an additional mask,” Mitzy De La Pena Medina said.

“What we’re doing here in San Mateo County may be one of the first in the state first the station is this mask Mobile so making sure that we hit communities that have tested positive at a rather high rate really going in and making sure we give him these masks as critical right now because we’re in the purple hopefully will be able to do is to move into the red but when people wear their masks it stops the spread of the virus,” Supervisor David Canepa said. “Most of them wear masks great 99%, Great, 99% can’t be that if you see that one percent without one of these please give it.”

On Thursday, they passed the masks out among local business owners who were asked to redistribute them among their clients.

They’ve given out over 5,000 masks over the past month and plan to keep going throughout the pandemic.

With its brightly colored graphics, they’ve been comparing the bass mobile to the mystery machine which you might remember from the cartoon Scooby Doo, but they’re saying it’s no mystery that wearing masks saves lives.

