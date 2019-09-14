Masked burglars attempt to break into Pleasanton home

PLEASANTON (KRON) — A pair of masked criminals trying their best to get in as they kicked and smashed into the front door of a Pleasanton home.

But once the door finally gives way, they high tailed it out of there.

“I had no idea what was going on,” Andrea Legget said.

Leggett soon learned exactly what was going on.

Home surveillance video captured this burglary attempt around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

She was getting ready before work while her 9-year-old son was playing downstairs.

She said she soon started hearing the dogs growling and a strange but loud commotion growing in intensity.

“Things started getting louder,” she said. “It was like someone was trying to get in the front door and there was banging it was almost like the whole half of the house shook.”

Likely thinking no one was home, these would-be burglars were trying to break in.

Once they burst through, they were spooked by Legett’s yelling, then she bolted for the front door.

“I think I scared them and they ran out very quickly and got in their car and sped off,” Legett said.

Wood was left splintered and little metal pieces holding the doors together were scattered on the floor.

Things were damaged but nothing was taken.

The experience, though, is not soon to be forgotten.

“Thankfully we caught it all on camera right?” Legett said.