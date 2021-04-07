Masked gunman arrested after robbing San Mateo 7-Eleven

SAN MATEO (KRON) – A masked gunman has been arrested after stealing $1,200 and $810 worth of cigarettes from a San Mateo 7-Eleven.

Benicio Munguia Bustamante allegedly robbed the store around 12:30 a.m on April 6, taking the merchandise and assaulting the clerk.

A Belmont police sergeant pulled up to the store by coincidence when the suspect ran out of the building, passed a waiting car and fled into a neighboring apartment complex where he escaped.

The sergeant entered the 7-Eleven, found the injured clerk who informed him of the robbery, followed the waiting car and pulled over the driver, Amber Zarate, who was taken into custody.





After interviewing Zarate, the suspect was identified as Bustamante, Zarate’s boyfriend.

Bustamante was later found at his Sunnyvale residence at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and taken into custody.

A gun that had been reported stolen out of Pleasanton was also recovered.

Police believe Bustamante is also responsible for at least one other armed robbery in Sunnyvale in February.