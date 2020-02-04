Masked men steal $7,000 worth of Apple products from Berkeley store

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Three masked men stole around $7,000 worth of products from an Apple store in Berkeley over the weekend.

At 6:21 p.m. on Saturday, three men entered the store located at 1823 Fourth Street, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

The robbers, wearing gloves, grabbed multiple devices from the display area, threw them into bags, and ran out of the store, police said.

Police say a security guard tried to block the men from leaving but they were able to push past the guard.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

This store has been targeted by robbers several times in the last few years.

Police say there were 20 incidents at that store from Jan. 1, 2019 to Oct. 16, 2019.

In 2018, police say there were eight incidents in total.

