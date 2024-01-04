HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — Taking a quick trip to the bank for some cash and then heading home seems like a routine task. But for a woman in Hercules late Tuesday afternoon, it ended with an attack and robbery.

Hercules Police Department Reserve Detective Connie Van Putten said the victim withdrew her cash from inside a Wells Fargo branch in town.

“And, she did have the money in a bank bag. And, we discourage people from showing those,” said Van Putten.

Detective Van Putten said it appears the bag caught the suspects’ eyes and, they followed her to her home on Pepperwood Street. A neighbor’s surveillance cameras captured two hooded and masked suspects park in front and then approach the victim.

Police say they pushed her and stole the bag of cash from her hands. Police say if you think you’re being followed the last thing you want to do is drive directly to your home.

“Get to a place of safety,” said Van Putten, “somewhere where there’s people. A gas station is a really good idea because they’ve got video cameras, and call the police.”

Preas believes thieves find communities like Hercules attractive because of the easy access to freeways. He worries his neighborhood could be seen as an easy target.

“These types of things make you think about, ‘is this really somewhere that I want to live?'” said neighbor Chris Preas. “I have a child. My wife works from home, and I don’t work from home. So, yeah, it’s concerning.”

Detective Van Putten said a similar robbery happened last year when a woman was followed home from an airport and had her purse and luggage stolen.