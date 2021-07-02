Masks will no longer be required in some San Francisco city facilities

An aerial photo shows San Francisco City Hall lit up in rainbow colors following the Pride parade in San Francisco, California on Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting next Tuesday, July 6, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated visitors entering San Francisco city hall and other city facilities, except for certain limited settings such as healthcare, long-term care, public transit, correctional and shelter facilities.

“We continue to align with state guidance on mask requirements. Starting next week, members of the public who are fully vaccinated can remove their masks or face coverings when entering City Hall or other City facilities. However, all individuals are welcome to keep their masks on for added protection,” said City Administrator Carmen Chu. “The health and safety of our staff and the general public is our top priority. We will continue to work closely with state and local health officials to adjust our masking recommendation in City facilities as needed.”

Multilingual signs will still be posted to remind those who are not vaccinated that they sill need to wear a mask.

Members of the public can self-attest to vaccination status. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

San Francisco has 74 percent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, one of the highest rates in the nation.