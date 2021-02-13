Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opening in Gilroy

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A COVID-19 mass vaccination site is coming to Gilroy.

Officials on Friday announced a new large-scale appointment-only vaccination site is expected to open by the end of February at Gilroy High School.

The site is part of the county’s ongoing effort to make the vaccine available in areas of the county with the highest rates of COVID-19.

According to officials, Gilroy is one of the most impacted communities in Santa Clara County, facing the highest case and positivity rates of any city in the county.

“Our County is operating one of the most effective vaccination programs in the State, and has made excellent progress in vaccinating the hardest hit regions of the County, including Gilroy,” said Mike Wasserman, President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. “We are looking forward to opening this site, which will provide expanded access to vaccination for residents of Gilroy and the rest of the southern Santa Clara County.”

Visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccine website, sccfreevax.org, for the latest updates on vaccine eligibility and distribution.