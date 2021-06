VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — More than 7,000 customers in the Bay Area are without power Wednesday afternoon.

More than 3,500 customers in Vallejo and more than 3,500 customers in Danville are being affected.

PG&E is investigating the mass outage.

Customers affected in Vallejo

Customers affected in Danville

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.