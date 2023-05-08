(KRON) — A massage therapist in Palo Alto was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a client, Palo Alto police said. The masseuse worked at La Belle Day Spa and Salon on El Camino Real.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, came into the police station to report the crime on April 17. She told police she had been assaulted during a massage appointment. She did not sustain any physical injury.

Prosecutors charged the masseuse, 58-year-old Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno, with one count of felony forcible oral copulation. Gilroy police arrested him on May 4 at his home in Gilroy. Moreno was booked into the Santa Clara County jail.

Police said they are unaware of any other victims.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Palo Alto Police Department at 650-329-2413 or paloalto@tipnow.org.