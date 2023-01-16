SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A massive boulder that fell onto Highway 1 near Devil’s Slide has been removed and all lanes are back open as of about 3:05 p.m. Monday. Earlier, the boulder had blocked the southbound lanes, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans is on the scene and heavy equipment was required to remove the boulder, according to the CHP.

UPDATE: The boulder and debris has been removed from hwy 1. All lanes back open by the tunnel in Pacifica. pic.twitter.com/E1twmlO9hv — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) January 16, 2023

All lanes are back open and the boulder and debris have been removed from the roadway. The Pacifica Police Department is urging people to drive with caution when in the area. Traffic in the area is reportedly backed up.

