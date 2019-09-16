Live Now
Massive fire in Vallejo contained

Bay Area

VALLEJO (KRON) – Firefighters have contained a massive fire overnight on Mare Island.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Sunday.

It took about two hours for firefighters to get the fire under control.

The fire was burning at a former commissary building.

There were no reported injuries.

