Massive fire in Vallejo contained

VALLEJO (KRON) – Firefighters have contained a massive fire overnight on Mare Island.
The fire started around 11 p.m. Sunday.
It took about two hours for firefighters to get the fire under control.
The fire was burning at a former commissary building.
There were no reported injuries.
Latest News Headlines:
- Protest likely to greet Trump fundraising trip in California
- ‘Happy little boy’: Details emerge in death of 13-month-old in Santa Rosa
- Hundreds gather in wine country for event to end stigma around mental illness
- Witness in Hillsborough heiress murder trial loses plea deal
- Grandmother uses hair dryer disguised as speed gun to slow speeding cars