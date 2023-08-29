(KRON) — One person was arrested in Livermore Monday after a traffic stop led police to uncover a massive quantity of psychedelic drugs, according to the Livermore Police Department. Livermore PD officers stopped a 2007 gray Jeep Liberty at 2:30 a.m. Monday near Northfront and Greenville Roads.
The vehicle had a suspended registration and officers learned the driver also had a suspended license.
After searching the vehicle, police say they found more than $1,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and numerous drugs that included:
- More than two grams of LSD
- More than 14 grams of MDMA
- 26 grams of psilocybin
The Jeep’s driver, 42-year-old Christopher Bellemare of San Francisco, was arrested on drug charges that included:
- Sale of transportation of a controlled substance
- Possession for sale of controlled substance
He was transported to Santa Rita Jail.