Massive illegal marijuana bust yields $10M, 100K plants in Bay Area

It's the "biggest illegal marijuana bust in Bay Area history," the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said it made the “biggest illegal marijuana bust in Bay Area history” after serving search warrants in the East Bay.

They estimate finding hundreds of thousands of marijuana plants on Wednesday.

“This organized and sophisticated network of individuals were making tens of millions of dollars in profit and avoiding California Marijuana Regulations,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release, calling it “unbelievable.”

Massive illegal marijuana operation busted in the Bay Area. (Courtesy: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office)

The bust included finding millions of dollars worth of infrastructure, equipment, lighting, generators and supplies used to facilitate the grows, officials added.

On Thursday, officials were recorded using gas-powered trimmers to cut down the plans to save time.