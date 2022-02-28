SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Five people have been killed in a shooting at a Sacramento church on Monday night, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a father killed three kids under the age of 15, his wife, and then himself.

A large police presence responded to the shooting at 2041 Wyda Way.

Around 6:09 p.m. on Monday, authorities reported the police activity near Howe and Ethan, and Howe and Cottage.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The Mayor Pro Tem of Sacramento Eric Guerra posted to Twitter that police are responding to a mass casualty at a church:

🚨Please be aware and on the look out. Local law enforcement are responding to a mass casualty shooting event in the county at a church on 2041 Wyda way. Please be alert while in the area as local law enforcement responds. 🚨

The governor’s office posted to Twitter saying:

We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Sacramento and working closely with local law enforcement. Our thoughts are with the community, parishioners, and all those impacted by this horrific event.

Photos on social media show armored trucks and a heavy police presence.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.