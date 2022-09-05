(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting massive power outages near Napa/Sonoma and Vacaville, impacting a total of 10,000 or more customers, according to alerts sent by the utility.

The first outage is near Napa and Yountville, largely west of the 29 and has affected some 4,823 customers. It was reported just before 2 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene about 35 minutes after the initial call was made. A PG&E representative would not say conclusively whether or not heat played a part in the outage.

The other outage is in Vacaville near Travis Air Force Base. It has left some 5,870 without power. It also began around 2 p.m. Crews have been on the scene assessing the cause of the outage. PG&E said heat was a possible cause of the outage but would not speculate until they have investigated further.

KRON On is streaming live news now

PG&E says it is investigating the cause of both outages. There is no estimated time for when power might be restored.

Due to the heat and power outage, a cooling center will be opened on the north side of town in Napa at the Senior Center at 1500 Jefferson Street, Napa Police announced in a tweet. The center will be open from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Monday amid an ongoing heat wave that’s seen an Excessive Heat Warning for much of the Bay Area extended into Thursday. State power authorities have warned of the increased risk of blackouts amid what could prove to be record strain on the state’s power grid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.