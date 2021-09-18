Massive San Francisco sideshow caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating more sideshow activity throughout the city.

KRON4 knows of two incidents that happened early Saturday morning. One near Harrison and Fremont streets and another near Duboce Avenue and Market Street.

One man said he’s from San Jose where sideshows are more common, but says he’s surprised to see it in San Francisco where things are more congested and narrow.

He said that possibly makes it even more dangerous.

Engines revving and tires screeching — these sounds are becoming more common throughout the night in San Francisco.,

Video from viewer “Monty” shows an incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Duboce Avenue and Market Street.

One car even caught on fire.

“It’s pretty scary.”

Maryam Motamed just moved to San Francisco six months ago from loss angels.

She said she wasn’t even familiar with this type of activity.

She said she’s only seen video of it and hopes to never see it in person.

“It sounds very, very traumatizing if somebody is actually at the site.”

Another incident happened near Fremont and Harrison streets near the on ramp to I-80.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and observed multiple vehicles involved in a stunt driving incident.

Citizen video shows the scene from that incident.

It happened around 2 a.m.

Officers closed traffic around the area and the vehicles left.

SFPD says they received calls about an accident involving a pedestrian but didn’t find any evidence of that.

This incident happened in Supervisor Matt Haney’s district.

He says he’s already reached out to SFPD.:

“I spoke to the police this morning about the sideshow and again offered my support in any way to stop them,” he said. “They are dangerous and can be deadly and should be stopped.”

Police said they’re still investigating and they haven’t made any arrests in these cases.