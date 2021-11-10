Massive storm causes water damage at Oakland Museum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Museum of California has temporarily closed its Great Hall exhibition space after it was damaged during a massive storm last month.

The weather conditions on October 24 led to damaged floors, ceilings, and walls in the Great Hall, which recently opened an exhibition.

Artwork and artifacts were not damaged.

The exhibitions will be temporarily closed until further notice to be repaired.

Photo: Oakland Museum of California

Photos show an office where the leaking happened — This office is the floor above the gallery.

Museum officials say the storm was unprecedented and they have never seen damage like this before.

Those who pre-purchased tickets for the Special Exhibitions will be contacted in order to rebook or get a refund.

Collection galleries will remain open to visitors as they were not affected by the storm.