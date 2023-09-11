SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A water main break in the area of Fillmore and Union Streets in Pacific Heights is disrupting bus service, according to SF Muni. The 22 Fillmore and 45 Union/Stockton lines are rerouting buses around the area, Muni said.

Muni is replacing trolley buses with motor coaches, which could result in inbound delays near UCSF, the transit agency advised. City staff are on site at the location and conducting outreach to businesses and homes impacted by the water main break, according to District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani.

The water main, which was installed in 1949, according to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, broke shortly before midnight on Sunday. The break in the 16-inch water main also affected a nearby 8-inch main, according to SFPUC.

“Customers in the surrounding area are experiencing intermittent water service and temporary service interruption,” SFPUC said. “Our crews are working to restore water service as soon as possible.”

While traffic is disrupted in the area, no fire hydrants are affected at this time, according to SFPUC.

Video of the incident shows what appears to be a large sinkhole in the middle of the intersection. No estimation has been provided as to when normal bus service will resume.