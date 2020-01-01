Massive waves expected along the Santa Cruz coast

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – A man was swept off the rocks near Santa Cruz last week.

He was rescued but the surf is still up, way up.

Waves as tall as a two-story building are expected along the coast in the next couple of days.

The surf is up along West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz and along much of the Northern California Coast.

Getting too close to the water is downright dangerous, says State Park Lifeguard Dan Perry.

Video shows a man being swept off the rocks last week near Bonny Doon North of Santa Cruz.

He was successfully rescued. He was also lucky. The video clearly shows just how fast it can happen.

How one minute you might seem high and dry and the next, you’re in the water.

Most of the people along West Cliff were staying behind the fencing.

Despite warnings about so-called sneaker waves that can reach far up onto the rocks, a man got a little closer, insisting he and his kids were keeping their distance.

The National Weather Service says it is a big deal and has issued a Beach Hazard Warning from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and a High Surf Advisory from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.

At Mavericks and other spots, forecasters say waves could reach 25-feet.