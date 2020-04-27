Matt Breida thanks Niner Faithful in heartfelt farewell to the Bay

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 09: Matt Breida #22 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball in the first half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “The bay will always hold a special place in my heart,” former San Francisco 49ers Matt Breida wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

The Niners traded Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick, No. 153 overall, on Saturday. San Francisco selected West Virginia’s offensive tackle Colton McKivitz.

“It’s been an honor being a 49er & I will forever be grateful to management, my coaches, teammates & most especially to the Niner Faithful,” Breida wrote on Instagram. “The bay will always hold a special place in my heart. Was blessed to be able to call this place home. Too my brothers I will love you guys forever. We went through a lot together to build something great and special. We are family forever!”

Several 49ers players showed their former teammate love.

“My UDFA brother! U and @tuamann_ [Tua Tagovailoa] boutta eat,” wide receiver Kendrick Bourne wrote in a comment.

“All love Bre”, “Big things coming!!” “Best of luck, locker mate! Eat!!” and “All the best brother. We gonna miss you” were just some of the comments under Breida’s post from San Francisco’s Fred Warner, Kyle Juszczyk, Laken Tomlinson and Mark Nzeocha.

The 5-foot-11, 190 pound running back signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Breida and his quick speed rushed for 1,902 yards and six touchdowns over the past three seasons, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. His stats have him at fifth best among qualified running backs, per ESPN.

Now from one coast to the other, Breida is expected to be a key accessory to the Dolphins’ offense, alongside Jordan Howard.

“I’m excited about my next opportunity in Miami. I promise to give everything I have to help our team succeed,” Breida wrote. “I can’t wait to get started, Miami!‬”

