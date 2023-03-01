SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Actor Matthew McConaughey is paid more than $10 million a year to be a creative adviser and TV pitchman for San Francisco-based Salesforce, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. McConaughey, the laconic actor who has flirted with a run for office in his home state of Texas, has starred in a number of high-profile TV ad campaigns for the software company and made an appearance at last year’s Dreamforce, the company’s annual convention.

Salesforce, which was launched in 1999, has joined other Bay Area tech companies in the recent round of layoffs that began last year. In January, the company announced it would be laying off about 10 percent of its workforce, approximately 7,350 employees. According to a regulatory filing at the time, the cloud computing software giant also closed some of its offices.

“The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,” said CEO Marc Benioff in a letter to employees at the time of the layoffs. “With this in mind, we’ve made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 10%, mostly over the coming weeks.”

Like many tech companies, Salesforce hired aggressively during the height of the pandemic and has been forced to make cuts as the economy pivots to a more post-pandemic model. Not counting McConaughey, the company still employs around 73,500 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.